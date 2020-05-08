Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 5,475 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 37,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 20,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:LYB opened at $53.73 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

