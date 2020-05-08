Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 890 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $155.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

