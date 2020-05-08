Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

