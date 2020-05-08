Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

