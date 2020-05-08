Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $120.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.79.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.