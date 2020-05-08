Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 2,661 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.