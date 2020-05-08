Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 8,287 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

