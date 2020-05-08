Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 155.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

