Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $47.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

