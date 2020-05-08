Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,834,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,885,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $470,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,237 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

