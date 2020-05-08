Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 132,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

