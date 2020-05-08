Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.50 Million Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,552,000 after buying an additional 287,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,941,000 after buying an additional 233,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after buying an additional 307,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $119.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

