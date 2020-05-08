Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.45 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $67,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,929 shares of company stock worth $8,704,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

