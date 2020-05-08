Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $222,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

DXCM opened at $404.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.31, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $408.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.63, for a total transaction of $2,067,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,559 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,616. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.