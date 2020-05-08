Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

