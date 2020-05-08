Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

