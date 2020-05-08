Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. First Analysis downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $150.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.