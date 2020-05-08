Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,819,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

CDNS opened at $81.37 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

