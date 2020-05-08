Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $8,057,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

