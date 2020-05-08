Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

