Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 128,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.