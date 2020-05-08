PWR Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,600.72 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 130.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $94,600.72 and $62.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00823685 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00028607 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 294% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005083 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00272081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00153397 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

