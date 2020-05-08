Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issued By William Blair

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

