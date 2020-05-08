Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.60 on Friday. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Iamgold by 494.6% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Iamgold by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,414 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 49,949,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Iamgold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 779,365 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

