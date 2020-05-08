Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE LYB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

