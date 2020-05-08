Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

TSE:MFC traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.74. 1,520,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,014,344. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$27.78. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,257 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$371,263.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,817.53. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.04, for a total transaction of C$51,092.05.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

