Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.43.

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.68. 15,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. The company has a market cap of $498.33 million and a PE ratio of 9.23. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$186.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.20 million.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

