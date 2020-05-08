Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPO. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 558,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 187,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,060,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.