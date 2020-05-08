Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 32,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,855. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

