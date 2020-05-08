Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of ALSN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.18. 20,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

