Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,569 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

