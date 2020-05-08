Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trane (NYSE:TT) Issued By KeyCorp

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane’s FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

TT stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. 28,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,346. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $392,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $117,860,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth $51,069,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,191,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

