Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNOM. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

VNOM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 110,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.19. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

