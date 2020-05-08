Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Issued By KeyCorp

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.44 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.63.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

