Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE:VNP traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.63. 38,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,863. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.95 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

