Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Lifted by Analyst

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.27.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,471,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

