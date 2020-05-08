Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

ADRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 11,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.30. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

