Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKBA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

AKBA stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.