Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.01. 22,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 17.62 and a current ratio of 17.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$2.37 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.47 million and a PE ratio of -20.80.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.02.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.