Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIZ. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 11,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,853. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.86. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

