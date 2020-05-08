Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748,938. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of -766.63. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

