Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.23 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.08.

FTS stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.74. 220,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,662. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.07%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

