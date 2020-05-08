Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Raised by Analyst

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

AJX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,595. The stock has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

