Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

IMG traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$5.11. The company had a trading volume of 849,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

