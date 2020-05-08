Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Decreased by Analyst

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

