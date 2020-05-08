Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Raised by Analyst

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.11. 849,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.28. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

