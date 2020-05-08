Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Reduced by Desjardins

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

