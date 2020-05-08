Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Lifted by Analyst

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

STWD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 68,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,342. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

