Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Lowered by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CSFB set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.15.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$48.12. 418,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.12 per share, with a total value of C$39,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at C$337,212. Also, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,330,241.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

