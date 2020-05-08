Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,363. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

